Police BUS-ting out a new recruitment campaign

Police’s newest recruitment advertising campaign is now mobile across Tāmaki Makaurau with five double-decker buses wrapped in Police livery.

Commissioner Richard Chambers says: “This campaign represents another positive step toward delivering our target of 500 additional officers.

“These newly decorated double-decker buses seat 500 people, which is exactly the number we want to recruit.

“Auckland has always been a key recruitment area for us, and we are keen to be highly visible and advertise far and wide. We know that the buses are ideal for reaching the whole of the city.”

The ‘police’ buses will be in public circulation for over three months.

The cost to wrap the buses totalled $119,800 including print, installation and 12 weeks of media advertising.

“The new Auckland training campus at Albany will also help make a career with the Police a reality for those who cannot relocate to Wellington for the full 20-week course.

“That campus is set to welcome its first intake from the start of July. That is a significant development in our recruitment and training,” Commissioner Chambers says.

Applications remain open in all districts across the country, except for Canterbury. Recruitment efforts continue to ramp up and applications are trending upwards with a spike in applications in 2025 and total application numbers reaching the highest seen in 10 years.

