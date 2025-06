Source: New Zealand Parliament

WEDNESDAY, 4 JUNE 2025

The Speaker took the Chair at 2 p.m.

KARAKIA/PRAYERS

BARBARA KURIGER (Deputy Speaker): Almighty God, we give thanks for the blessings which have been bestowed on us. Laying aside all personal interests, we acknowledge the King and pray for guidance in our deliberations, that we may conduct the affairs of this House with wisdom, justice, mercy, and humility for the welfare and peace of New Zealand. Amen.

