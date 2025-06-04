ONYX Hospitality Group Secures Four Prestigious Wins at the “EXA: Employee Experience Awards 2025 Thailand”, Reinforcing Commitment to People Development

Source: Media Outreach

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 June 2025 – ONYX Hospitality Group, the prominent management company in Southeast Asia specialising in hotels and resorts, serviced apartments and luxury residences, has been recognised for its outstanding commitment to people development, securing four prestigious wins at the EXA: Employee Experience Awards 2025 Thailand.

These awards highlight ONYX Hospitality Group’s commitment to nurturing talent, championing sustainability, and fostering long-term career development for its employees.

As the company expands across Southeast Asia, it continues to place people at the heart of its growth. By investing in workforce development and embedding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its operations, ONYX Hospitality Group not only empowers its employees but also creates a lasting positive impact on the wider community, reinforcing its position as a leading hospitality management company.

“At ONYX Hospitality Group, we believe that our people are the driving force behind our success. Investing in their growth, development, and wellbeing is not just a priority – it’s the foundation of our future,” said Saranya Watanasirisuk, Senior Vice President, ONYX Hospitality Group. “These award wins reflect our commitment to fostering a workplace where talent thrives, leadership is nurtured, and sustainability is embedded into everything we do. As we continue our ambitious expansion across Southeast Asia, we remain dedicated to empowering our teams and shaping a hospitality industry that is both people-centric and environmentally responsible.”

The company took home awards in four key categories:

Best Management Training Programme – Acknowledged for the General Manager Development Programme (GM Track), which is designed to develop well-rounded General Managers who blend commercial and operational expertise with strategic leadership skills to build high-performing teams and drive success across ONYX’s diverse portfolio.

– Acknowledged for the General Manager Development Programme (GM Track), which is designed to develop well-rounded General Managers who blend commercial and operational expertise with strategic leadership skills to build high-performing teams and drive success across ONYX’s diverse portfolio. Best Career Development Programme – Celebrated for the ‘NextYou’ initiative, which nurtures future leaders through talent assessment, succession planning, and tailored development programmes that cultivate a strong talent pool and ensure leadership continuity in critical roles, supporting long-term organisational stability.

– Celebrated for the ‘NextYou’ initiative, which nurtures future leaders through talent assessment, succession planning, and tailored development programmes that cultivate a strong talent pool and ensure leadership continuity in critical roles, supporting long-term organisational stability. Best In-House Certification Programme – Awarded for empowering property-level HR leaders to become Business Partners through a comprehensive and impactful development programme, equipping them with essential skills, industry best practices, and business acumen to enhance workforce performance.

– Awarded for empowering property-level HR leaders to become Business Partners through a comprehensive and impactful development programme, equipping them with essential skills, industry best practices, and business acumen to enhance workforce performance. Best ESG Programme – ONYX Hospitality Group was recognised for its commitment to ‘Sustainably Crafted Hospitality,’ seamlessly integrating sustainability into its operations while inspiring employees and stakeholders. ONYX’s initiatives drive measurable progress in carbon reduction, community engagement, and sustainability awareness. This award highlights ONYX’s dedication to balancing profitability with eco-conscious practices while strengthening partnerships with NGOs and local communities.

These achievements reflect ONYX Hospitality Group’s unwavering commitment to creating a people-first culture, ensuring employees at all levels receive the support, training, and opportunities needed to thrive.

