Government to protect and enhance Milford Sound Piopiotahi

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government will invest $15.2 million into upgrading infrastructure and enhancing conservation at Milford Sound Piopiotahi to sustainably grow tourism while also protecting the jewel in our conservation crown.

The first tranche of decisions from the Milford Opportunities Project, announced today, also provide certainty to operators by confirming that cruise ships will continue to access the fjord, and Milford Aerodrome will be retained.

“This iconic UNESCO World Heritage site in Fiordland attracts more than a million visitors a year and pumps about $200 million into the regional economy, creating jobs and boosting incomes,” Conservation Minister Tama Potaka says.

“For Ngāi Tahu, Piopiotahi holds special significance as the final masterpiece of atua and land-shaper Tū Te Rakiwhānoa.

“Visitors accessing the fjord via Milford Road will soon enjoy new and enhanced short stops, including an alpine nature walk in Gertrude Valley. Little Tahiti landfill will also be cleaned up and flood protection at Cleddau River will be improved.

“There will be improved amenities, including much-needed new facilities at Deepwater Basin where we are replacing the recreational boat ramp.”

Funding for the improvements will come from the International Visitor Levy ($8.2 million) and the Department of Conservation’s capital works programme ($7m).

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said Milford Sound Piopiotahi had a key role to play in helping the country’s tourism sector bounce back from the Covid hangover.

“We are supporting the local economy and providing certainty for operators by enabling cruise ships and aircraft to continue to access the fjord, rejecting a previous proposal to ban this.

“We know Milford Sound Piopiotahi, Mitre Peak Rahotū, the bush, the sea and the wildlife play an integral part in capturing the hearts and minds of millions of tourists dreaming of a visit to this wilderness area.”

Mr Potaka said the next tranche of work would involve the Department of Conservation – Te Papa Atawhai engaging with Ngāi Tahu, and stakeholders such as local government and the tourism industry on further initiatives.

“These include collaborating on investment opportunities along Milford corridor, developing a multi-year investment plan for the area, and considering improved planning tools, such as a Special Amenities Area within Fiordland National Park.”

The Milford Opportunities Project feasibility business case, supporting reports and Cabinet paper are available on the Department of Conservation – Te Papa Atawhai website: https://www.doc.govt.nz/milford-opportunities

