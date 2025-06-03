Source: New Zealand Government

WorkSafe makes significant shift to rebalance its activities, launches road cone hotline

As part of a broader suite of health and safety reforms, the Government has agreed to a range of changes that will significantly refocus WorkSafe from an enforcement agency to one that engages early to support businesses and individuals to manage their critical risks, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden says.

“During my public consultation, I heard many concerns from a wide range of Kiwi businesses and workers about WorkSafe’s inconsistency, culture and lack of guidance. It was a constant theme on the roadshow from all parts of the country.

“I have listened to these concerns and today I am sharpening the focus of WorkSafe to change the culture of the agency. For too long, businesses and employers have asked for more guidance and help from WorkSafe on how to comply with health and safety legislation, only to be told it’s not WorkSafe’s job.

“A culture where the regulator is feared for its punitive actions rather than appreciated for its ability to provide clear and consistent guidance is not conducive to positive outcomes in the workplace.

“Changes begin with today’s launch of WorkSafe’s road cone tipline to look into and provide guidance on instances of over-compliance in temporary traffic management,” says Ms van Velden.

The tipline will be complemented by a joint engagement programme by WorkSafe with NZTA and key industry stakeholders, educating those involved with temporary traffic management to adopt a risk-based approach.

“In addition, WorkSafe has started slashing outdated guidance documents from its website and will be updating guidance where necessary. Fifty documents have already been removed and more will follow. These documents were identified as being no longer relevant, not reflecting current practice and technology, or containing content that is covered by other more up-to-date guidance. Removing and replacing outdated guidance will make it much easier for people to find the help they’re looking for and ensures WorkSafe is giving consistent and clear advice.

“I will also restructure WorkSafe’s appropriation to increase fiscal transparency and support delivery of my expectations.

“For some time, WorkSafe has struggled to effectively articulate the cost and effectiveness of its activities, making it difficult to monitor and assess the value of activities or the merit of requests for further funding.

“To address this, I will split WorkSafe’s appropriation into four new categories

Supporting work health and safety practice Enforcing work health and safety compliance Authorising and monitoring work health and safety activities, and Energy safety.

“This change will come into effect later this year and will provide a clear framework that focuses WorkSafe through change in culture and expectations,” says Ms van Velden.

“I want to make sure that the public receives a better experience in their everyday interactions with WorkSafe. The public will be able to provide feedback on the timeliness and effectiveness of WorkSafe’s guidance, inspections and other engagements. I expect this will promote continuous improvement,” says Ms van Velden.

A Letter of Expectations has been sent to WorkSafe formalising the Minister’s expectations of WorkSafe.

“I want to thank WorkSafe’s Board, Chief Executive and staff for acknowledging the work ahead, making WorkSafe’s work programme fit for purpose,” says Ms van Velden.

Notes to Editors:

The road cone hotline will be accessible from 7am through the following link: worksafe.govt.nz/roadcones

The Cabinet paper attached and published on Health and safety reform | Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment under Background documents heading

Minister’s Letter of Expectations to WorkSafe is attached , outlining more detail about these changes.

Strategic Baseline Review: Independent reviews of WorkSafe | Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment

MIL OSI