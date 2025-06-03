Parliament Hansard Report – Tuesday, 3 June 2025 – Volume 784 – 001497

Source: New Zealand Parliament

MOTIONS

Waikato-Tainui Treaty Settlement, 30th Anniversary—Leave Declined

HANA-RAWHITI MAIPI-CLARKE (Te Pāti Māori—Hauraki-Waikato): I seek leave to move a motion without notice and without debate that this House commemorates the 30-year anniversary of the Waikato-Tainui raupatu settlement signed at Tūrangawaewae Marae in May 1995.

SPEAKER: Leave is sought for that particular course of action. Is there any objection? There appears to—

Rt Hon WINSTON PETERS (Minister of Foreign Affairs): Yes. Point of order, Mr Speaker. If we look at the number of settlements there have been, then we’ll be doing this every day for about one-third of the year’s sittings. So it was not against the idea—this was the first settlement we ever had—but it’s the inappropriate repetitiveness of it all.

SPEAKER: Though that is true, it was also the first settlement we had. None the less, leave is denied.

