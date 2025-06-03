Man nabbed on North Shore

Source: New Zealand Police

A man is facing at least 18 charges after a string of alleged offending across the North Shore area in recent months.

Waitematā East Police caught up with the man and he is custody until his next court date later in June.

Businesses and commuters have been the alleged targets of the man’s spree, including a defibrillator worth thousands of dollars from one Takapuna business.

Area Commander Inspector Stefan Sagar says staff have been piecing together a series of burglaries and shoplifting offences.

“Thanks to this collation the man was deemed a priority to target and locate, and Police arrested him near the Takapuna area late last week,” he says.

“Other alleged offending includes the theft of scooters from Park and Rides at Constellation and Sunnynook.

“We have laid 18 charges against this man including burglary, unlawful takes, theft and trespass.”

A 42-year-old man appeared in the North Shore District Court in late May.

“Police are continuing to target and hold offending to account and in this case, there was ongoing harm being inflicted,” Inspector Sagar says.

“The man has been remanded in custody and is not currently in the community.”

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

