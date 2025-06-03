International visitor spending on the up

Source: New Zealand Government

New data showing international visitor spending increased by almost ten per cent on the previous year is welcome news, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says.

“Tourism is our second highest export earner and today’s results show just how important the sector is to unleashing economic growth in New Zealand,” Louise Upston says.

International Visitor Survey results show for the year ending March 2025, international tourism contributed $12.2 billion to New Zealand’s economy, up 9.2 per cent compared to the previous year.

This reflects an increase of 4.3 per cent in international visitor arrivals, with 3.32 million visitors coming to New Zealand, up from 3.18 million in 2024.

“In real terms, that means more bookings in our restaurants, more reservations at local accommodation and visitor experience providers, more people visiting our regions and attractions, more jobs being created across the country, and an overall stronger economy.”

When adjusted for inflation, this equates international spending to $9.7 billion or 86 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

“The growth in visitor numbers and spending is very encouraging but there is still more work to do to ensure tourism and hospitality can really thrive,” Louise Upston says.

“Amongst other initiatives, the Government announced a $20.4 million Tourism Boost package this year to help drive visitor numbers.

“New Zealand is open for business, and we look forward to welcoming more visitors to our beautiful country.”

Full details of the survey findings are available on the MBIE website: International Visitor Survey (Quarterly) – Tourism Evidence and Insights Centre

