Building consent system productivity on the rise

Source: New Zealand Government

Processing delays for building consents and code compliance certificates have dropped since the Government began publicly releasing council performance data, Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk says. “One of the most common frustrations I’ve heard from tradies and aspiring homeowners since becoming Minister is how long it takes to get the paperwork sorted before building can begin. “Just over a year ago, I directed MBIE to start publishing quarterly performance data so the Government could dig into the problem and show how well Building Consent Authorities (BCAs) are handling consent applications. “The decision to put performance in the spotlight is paying off, and I wish to acknowledge councils who have moved quickly to expedite consenting processes. “Latest data shows 92.7 percent of building consent applications and 96.8 percent of code compliance certificates were processed within the statutory timeframe in the first quarter of 2025. “That’s up from 88 percent and 93.6 percent respectively when reporting began last year. “More work is getting done. In the first three months of 2025, 31,845 building consent applications, amendments and code compliance certificates were processed – almost 1,000 more than in the same period last year. “These improvements reveal the impact of driving accountability, and we’re just getting started. “The Government is working hard to bring in practical reforms which will streamline the consent system and make building in New Zealand easier and more affordable. “This includes new legislation empowering trusted building professionals to sign off their own work – slashing thousands of applications to ease system pressure, and requiring BCAs to conduct 80 percent of building inspections within three working days. “This mandatory target will help councils prioritise their workloads more effectively. I expect the requirement to come into effect later this year. “By setting clear standards and creating a regulatory system that drives building productivity, we will see more Kiwi families move into homes faster.”Note to editors:

Building Consent System Performance Monitoring Data for the first quarter of 2025 is published on the MBIE website: https://www.mbie.govt.nz/building-and-energy/building/building-system-insights-programme/building-consent-system-performance-monitoring

Legislation to enable the self-certification scheme will be introduced by the end of 2025. Further information can be found on the Beehive website: Accelerating building projects with self-certification and inspection targets | Beehive.govt.nz

MIL OSI