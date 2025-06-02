Top sportspeople recognised with honours

Source: New Zealand Government

The King’s Birthday 2025 Honours List recognises the outstanding depth of talent, dedication, and leadership across New Zealand’s sport sector, says Sport and Recreation Minister, Mark Mitchell.

“I would like to particularly acknowledge the appointment of Catriona Williams as a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit. As a former top equestrian rider, she became a tetraplegic after a riding accident in 2002. She has since turned adversity into advocacy, founding The CatWalk Spinal Cord Injury Trust in 2005 and raising significant funds and awareness for spinal cord injury research.

Two of our cricketing greats, Sophie Devine and Timothy Southee, have also been recognised as Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

“Sophie Devine has led the White Ferns through international campaigns, including a T20 World Cup win in 2024 and a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. She is a cricket icon and powerful role model for the next generation.

“Tim Southee’s legacy in cricket is vast. He became the only player to have achieved 300 Test, 200 ODI, and 100 T20I wickets. His influence goes beyond the pitch, as a mentor and leader whose impact on the sport will be felt for years to come.”

Sarah Walker has also been appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to BMX and sport governance.

“Sarah’s success spans from Olympic podiums to global sports leadership. As an Olympic silver medallist and now a member of the International Olympic Committee, she has championed athlete rights and inspired countless young New Zealanders.

Murray Mexted for his services to rugby, is another notable recipient.

“As a legend of the game, both on the field as a formidable All Black, and as a charismatic and influential voice in rugby commentary, his commitment to rugby in New Zealand is something we are all proud of.

“My congratulations to all our sportspeople honoured this year. Your contributions continue to shape New Zealand’s sporting legacy and inspire us all,” says Mr Mitchell.

