King’s Birthday rail closure – Critical upgrades to prepare for CRL

Date: 27 May 2025

Major rail upgrades to bring more frequent and reliable services mean no trains will be running from Friday 30 May to Monday 2 June, say Auckland Transport and KiwiRail.

The work is happening across the Auckland rail network to get ready for the opening of the City Rail Link (CRL) in 2026.

This four-day closure is part of KiwiRail’s ongoing Rail Network Rebuild programme. AT and CRL Limited also have work underway this weekend while trains aren’t running.

No trains will operate during this period, including on Friday 30 May, a standard weekday. To support passengers, AT will operate frequent all-stop rail replacement bus services (RBE, RBW, RBS, and RBO) across all lines.

These buses, which will stop at or near all train stations and are designed to keep our regular rail passengers moving while trains can’t run. Aucklanders are also encouraged to use regular scheduled buses like the #18 New Lynn to City Centre, or #70 Panmure to City Centre.

“This work has been timed by KiwiRail to coincide with a long weekend and reduce the impact as much as possible, but we know it’s inconvenient for passengers,” says Stacey van der Putten, AT’s Director of Public Transport and Active Modes.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep people moving and the major upgrade work will make it possible for trains every 5-8 minutes across much of the rail network and cuts in journey times.”

“The work we’re doing now will unlock the full benefits of the City Rail Link and transform how people move around Auckland.”

“Our teams will be working day and night this holiday weekend to get as much renewal and upgrade work completed as possible”, said Dave Gordon, KiwiRail’s Chief Metro & Capital Programme Officer.

“We’re pulling out the stops to ensure Auckland’s rail system is in top operational shape for the City Rail Link next year. Our continued thanks to Aucklanders for their patience as we undertake this critical work”.

No passenger or freight trains will be running in the Auckland region over King’s Birthday weekend and the Matariki holiday weekend. RNR works will continue on priority areas on the Southern Line between Papakura and Wiri during these times and upgrades of the rail infrastructure around Henderson Station will continue.

Further rail closures planned for June and July

There will be two further rail closures during June and July to enable KiwiRail and CRL Limited to upgrade Auckland’s rail infrastructure and facilities, including disruptive work that needs to happen when trains aren’t running, and some stations are closed.

A full rail closure is planned for the extended Matariki weekend – from Friday 20 to Monday 23 June.

There is also a partial rail closure scheduled for the winter school holidays, from Saturday 28 June to Sunday 13 July. During these school holidays:

There will be no trains running south of Puhinui Station and reduced frequencies on all other lines except the Onehunga Line.

The Western Line will be a single line running, which allows construction work on one set of tracks at a time, while trains continue running on a second set, between Henderson and Swanson.

KiwiRail will use this time to build a third platform and additional tracks at Henderson Station.

As a reminder, especially during single line running – your safety is a priority to us. Before crossing train tracks, follow all safety signage and do not cross when the lights are on.

This work will enable more frequent trains for Western Line passengers when CRL opens in 2026.

Passengers are encouraged to visit the AT website for detailed information on replacement bus routes, station-specific maps, and journey planning tools.

Auckland Transport thanks all passengers for their patience and support as we continue to invest in a modern, high-capacity rail system for Auckland.

