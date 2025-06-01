Fatal crash, State Highway 16

Source: New Zealand Police

A man has died and four others are injured after a crash on State Highway 16, Pt Chevalier last night.

Police became aware of a car on its roof in the citybound lanes shortly after 11:05pm.

One person had been ejected from the vehicle and another was trapped inside it, who was found to be deceased.

Four people were taken to hospital, two in a serious condition and two in moderate condition.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene, and the motorway was reopened around 3:20am.

