Death following crash on Friday, Port Waikato

A female has died in hospital following a crash in Port Waikato on Friday.
Emergency services were called to Tuakau Bridge-Port Waikato Road about 6:10pm on 30 May to reports of a single vehicle rolling.
Three occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital – two by ambulance, who were moderately and seriously injured respectively, and another by helicopter who was critically injured.
The critically injured female died in hospital yesterday [Saturday].
The Serious Crash Unit attended, and the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
