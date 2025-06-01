Death following crash on Friday, Port Waikato

Source: New Zealand Police

A female has died in hospital following a crash in Port Waikato on Friday.

Emergency services were called to Tuakau Bridge-Port Waikato Road about 6:10pm on 30 May to reports of a single vehicle rolling.

Three occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital – two by ambulance, who were moderately and seriously injured respectively, and another by helicopter who was critically injured.

The critically injured female died in hospital yesterday [Saturday].

The Serious Crash Unit attended, and the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI