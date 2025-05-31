Operation Purple – anti-social road user gathering in Levin

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Inspector Ash Gurney, Manawatū Area Prevention Manager:

Ten people were arrested during a large anti-social road user event in the Levin and Palmerston North areas overnight, which saw five members of the public and two Police officers injured.

Police were out on the streets overnight with plans in place to keep the gathering in check, including air support from the Police Eagle helicopter, however faced physical attacks on the ground from those present.

A crowd of around 1000 people gathered in Levin late last night, many performing burnouts and other driving offences.

Fireworks, physical aggression, and a vehicle were all used against Police who were attempting to break up the gathering. Two Police officers received minor injuries from the fireworks that did not require hospitalisation.

Five people were arrested at this location and will face Levin District Court in coming days, on disorderly behaviour and driving charges.

The large group then moved to the State Highway 57/Tavistock Road intersection, where Police were again confronted with more unruly behaviour, including a number of burnouts.

A pedestrian bystander was hit by a car doing a burnout. People and vehicles blocking the roads delayed an ambulance getting to this person, forcing Police to employ tactical options – including deploying sponge rounds to disperse the crowd- to allow it through.

During this period, several Police vehicle were damaged and had tyres slashed.

Police moved this crowd on, which then moved to the intersection of State Highway 56 and Tiakitahuna Road.

Further burnouts and unsafe driving took place, and four bystanders – aged 16-20 years old – were hit by cars. One female had both of her legs run over. The group were taken to Palmerston North Hospital for treatment for their injuries.

The Police Eagle helicopter assisted staff on the ground in tracking one of the drivers who hit the bystanders. The 18-year-old man was taken into custody after a lengthy foot pursuit by officers, and he is due in Levin District Court on Tuesday on a range of serious charges.

Diesel was poured on an intersection in Palmerston North city where the group set up again around 2am – numbers were estimated at around 200 by this stage. The crowd dispersed shortly after the diesel was set alight.

Several other instances of single vehicles seen doing skids and burnouts in the Levin area were identified by officers over the next hour or so, with the Police Eagle helicopter proving invaluable in giving officers on the ground relevant information.

“The escalation in the level of violence committed against officers at these events is incredibly reckless and will not be tolerated,” Inspector Gurney says.

“The fact that members of the public were injured should send a strong warning to people intending to take part or observe – this is dangerous and stupid behaviour which can very easily result in multiple serious injuries or even death.

“On this occasion, given the size and unruly nature of the crowds involved, it is fortunate no other people were seriously hurt or worse, and that no Police officers were seriously injured,” Inspector Gurney says.

Police intend to hold everyone identified as having committed an offence to account, with the Eagle helicopter proving vital in helping gather relevant information to help us follow up.

Officers will have staff deployed from Central District and from Wellington ready to respond to any potential further activity this weekend.

