Sergeant smells trouble after stopping driver on phone

Source: New Zealand Police

An officer patrolling the roads in Waiuku earlier this week got more than he bargained for after pulling over a motorist using his phone while driving.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes, says the driver was signalled to stop on Kent Street after he was spotted using his cellphone while driving.

“While speaking to the man the officer has noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

“A search of the vehicle has then located eight bags of cannabis, weighing more than two kilograms, in the passengers footwell as well as a significant amount of cash.”

Inspector Hoyes says a knife was also located in the man’s pocket.

The 24-year-old man will reappear in Pukekohe District Court on 30 July charged with possession for supply of cannabis, possession of a knife in a public place and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

“In the interest of road safety, the man was also issued with an infringement for using his mobile phone while driving.

“This is yet another example of great Police work and keeping our community safe by removing these harmful substances from our streets.”

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI