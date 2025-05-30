Police seeking information about vehicle in relation to Waikaia fires

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Brian McKinney, Gore CIB

Gore Police are continuing to investigate a suspicious house fire in Waikaia last year.

Just after midnight on Wednesday 21 February 2024, emergency services were called to the fire on Elswick Street.

The investigation team have now identified a vehicle of interest, and we’re keen to know more about its movements around the time of the fire.

The vehicle is a red BMW Z3 convertible, like the one pictured, which was seen leaving the Waikaia township at speed around the time of the fire. On that same night, the vehicle was also observed travelling towards the Riversdale area, again at speed.

We would like to speak to anyone who has information about this vehicle, or one matching the description. Additionally, if anyone has any footage of this vehicle in the area around 21 February 2024.

If you have any information that could assist, please contact Police via 105 either over the phone or online.

Reference file number 240222/8704.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

