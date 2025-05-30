McClay to champion NZ’s trade interests at OECD and in Brussels

Source: New Zealand Government

Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay will travel to Europe this weekend to advance New Zealand’s trade and investment interests

Minister McClay will visit Switzerland, Paris and Brussels for high level ministerial and business meetings.

In Switzerland he will attend the first in person meeting of a new pro-trade group with ministers from UAE, Singapore and Switzerland where he will focus on removing trade barriers and the promotion of paperless trade.

In Paris he will attend the annual OECD Trade Ministers, a CPTPP ministers discussion, ACCTs Ministers meeting, and a WTO Mini Ministerial meeting. He will also hold discussions with ministers from Canada, China, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, USA.

He will also undertake a bilateral French programme and meet the French Minister responsible for Trade.

In Brussels Mr McClay will hold talks with EU Commissioner for Trade, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food, and EU Vice President responsible for sustainability. He will also speak at an event to mark the first year of the NZ EU FTA.

“One in four Kiwi jobs depend on Trade, and strong trade relationships mean more opportunities for New Zealander.

The Government’s is committed to the ambitious goal of doubling exports by value in the next ten years to deliver higher paying jobs for all New Zealanders,” Mr McClay says.

