Southern Hemisphere Innovation Showcase: BioGrowing’s AKKBG-001 Debuts at Naturally Good Expo

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 May 2025 – BioGrowing, a leading Chinese probiotics innovator, marked its debut at the 2025 Naturally Good Expo in Sydney, showcasing its groundbreaking “Probiotic Family”, including the star strain AKKBG-001. The event highlighted the company’s commitment to advancing global health through cutting-edge research and multi-scenario applications of probiotics.

Central of BioGrowing’s exhibition was the unveiling of its independently developed AKKBG-001 strain. Demonstrated to support metabolic balance and immune enhancement, the strain’s scalability in industrial production signals a milestone in China’s probiotic R&D capabilities.

During the expo,BioGrowing hosted a keynote session outlining global probiotic technology trends and introduced its core product lines addressing women’s health, immune support, and oral health. BioGrowing’s Flora-Focus® Women’s Probiotic Series clinically validated formula combines three patented strains— Lactobacillus crispatus Lc-G22, Lactobacillus johnsonii LJ-G55, and Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus Lr-G14—to inhibit fungal overgrowth and prevent vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), addressing growing regional health needs.

Innovations such as the Flora-Focus® probiotic blend, OralBubble™ probiotic mirobubble lozenge, and OralFlash™ flash-melt probiotics drew significant attention. Company representatives also shared breakthroughs in proprietary strain screening, formulation technologies, and mechanistic research.

“The true value of probiotics lies not only in solving health challenges but in driving sustainable industry progress,” emphasized the Global Business Director. BioGrowing’s science-driven approach, bolstered by collaborations with global academic institutions and eco-conscious production practices, continues to set benchmarks in the sector.

Tailored to address Australia’s prevalent gut health concerns, the Flora-Focus® range features clinically validated strains Lactobacillus acidophilus LA-G80 and Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. Lactis BL-G101, proven to improve digestion, strengthen gut barriers, and stimulate beneficial fatty acid production. The patented YS1 strain further targets constipation relief with multi-layered microbiome support. Meanwhile, OralBubble™ and OralFlash™ redefine oral care through high-viability probiotics and flash-melt technology.

With a “precision health” strategy, BioGrowing has developed a 9 category product matrix to meet diverse global needs, offering partners end-to-end solutions. Its expo booth emerged as a bridge connecting Chinese innovation with international markets, attracting distributors, health institutions, and media.

“Australia represents a strategic foothold in our global expansion,” stated the Global Business Director. “By integrating China’s probiotic advancements into worldwide health ecosystems, we aim to empower every capsule with scientifically validated benefits.”

As BioGrowing continues to forge cross-border partnerships, its Sydney showcase underscores the rising influence of China’s biotech sector in shaping the future of precision wellness.

