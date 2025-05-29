Remarks to press following bilateral with Nepal MFA Deuba

Source: New Zealand Government

[Remarks during press engagement in Kathmandu with the Foreign Minister of Nepal, Dr Rana Deuba, Kathmandu, Nepal]

Thank you Foreign Minister Deuba for the warm welcome to Nepal.

We are very pleased to be here on this historic occasion; the first visit by a New Zealand Foreign Minister to Nepal and, tomorrow, the 72nd anniversary of Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary’s summit of Mount Everest Sagarmāthā.

Norgay and Hillary’s achievement in 1953 was a watershed moment in the histories of both of our countries, and a formative event in the bilateral relations between our countries.

The legacy of that shared history continues today, and is reflected in our long-standing, warm relationship.

With Minister Deuba, we discussed New Zealand’s support for over 70 years to the Himalayan Trust established by Hillary to support development and education in the Everest region.

We also discussed our long-standing development and education ties. Beginning with assistance under the Colombo Plan and supported under a number of different scholarship initiatives since, Nepalese students have been studying in New Zealand for more than 70 years. Education cooperation is a strong strand of our bilateral relationship, and one which we will continue to nurture.

We were pleased to confirm that New Zealand will continue this support by contributing NZ$2.5 million to development projects and scholarships in Nepal over the next three years.

We acknowledged Nepal’s positive contribution to climate action and noted that Nepal is able to draw on New Zealand’s NZ$15 million contribution to the Global Green Growth Institute.

Earlier today we were pleased to also meet President Paudel and Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

In these meetings we reiterated our shared interests in regional and global security and acknowledged Nepal’s significant troop contribution to UN peacekeeping.

We discussed New Zealand’s strong commitment to multilateralism and the importance of working together to uphold the rules-based international system.

We also discussed the multiple pressures on the global trade and economic system, and ways we can strengthen bilateral cooperation.

We spoke of our ambition to have an Air Services Agreement between New Zealand and Nepal in place in the near future to support the growth of tourism and trade.

The New Zealand Government is committed to bringing more energy to our relationships in South and Southeast Asia, and we are pleased to count Nepal amongst our most long-standing relationships in the region.

Thank you once again to Foreign Minister Deuba, the government, and the people of Nepal for your generous hosting of our delegation, and for continuing our friendly and constructive relationship.

Thank you.

MIL OSI