Proposed changes to primary sector national direction instruments

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

Have your say

The Government is consulting on changes to national direction instruments as part of its wider reform of the resource management system.

Feedback will help shape how the proposals are finalised.

The updated instruments will set resource management policy and rules for regional and local plans, policy statements, and resource consent decisions.

You can make a submission from Thursday 29 May until 11.59pm on Sunday 27 July 2025.

What’s being proposed?

There are several consultation packages. Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is leading changes with Ministry for the Environment (MfE) on national direction in packages 2 and 3.

Primary sector (Package 2)

Package 2 focuses on the Government’s plan to enable growth in the primary sector by making changes to 8 national direction instruments.

Instruments in Package 2:

Amendments to the National Environmental Standards for Marine Aquaculture

Amendments to the National Environmental Standards for Commercial Forestry

Amendments to the New Zealand Coastal Policy Statement

Amendments to the National Policy Statement for Highly Productive Land

Amendments to the Stock Exclusion Regulations

Amendments to the mining and quarrying provisions in: National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity National Policy Statement for Highly Productive Land National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management National Environmental Standards for Freshwater.



More information on Package 2 – MfE

Freshwater (Package 3)

Package 3 focuses on freshwater.

The Government is seeking feedback on options to amend freshwater national direction to better reflect the interests of all water users, and on whether changes should be implemented under the existing RMA or under new resource management legislation.

Further consultation will be undertaken, later this year, through a more detailed exposure draft of the proposed freshwater national direction.

More information on Package 3 – MfE

Related documents

Supplementary information on amendments to the National Environmental Standards for Commercial Forestry (NES-CF) [PDF, 537 KB]

Making your submission

Submissions must be received by the MfE by 11:59pm on 27 July 2025.

Information about how to make a submission – MfE