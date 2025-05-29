From pups to pros: New patrol and detector police dogs graduate today

Source: New Zealand Police

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers congratulated five patrol handlers and their dogs and one detector dog team at the Dog Training Centre (DTC) in Trentham today.

The teams graduated and paraded out in number one uniforms and shiny shoes in front of whānau, friends and work colleagues alongside executives from the New Zealand Police.

Commissioner Chambers congratulated the newly trained dog teams, saying they would offer a valuable service on the front line.

“It is fantastic to see these six dog teams graduate today and head back out to districts. They will have an exciting career – our dog teams regularly deploy in tough situations and are remarkable at what they do.”

He also thanked the DTC staff. “You continue to produce the best handlers and teams that our organisation and country could hope for.”

Christchurch, Hawke’s Bay, Timaru, and Auckland welcome the new frontline patrol dogs and Wellington District acquires the new explosives detector dog.

Inspector Todd Southall, National Coordinator Police Dogs, says “Congratulations to all our graduating dog handlers.

“These frontline patrol dogs are incredible and work alongside our officers doing some of the most dangerous jobs in police.

Our amazing detector dogs are trained to detect drugs, firearms, cash, and explosives. Both our front line and detector dogs are worth their weight in gold.

It’s a proud day for all handlers, both experienced and new when they graduate. This ceremony marks the end of a demanding few weeks training to become an operational team. It takes patience and perseverance to complete and pass,” says Todd.

“I wish the teams all the very best as they begin their operational duties in their districts.”

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI