Source: New Zealand Police

A pedestrian who was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Christchurch last week has died.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by the car in Halswell Road at around 10.45am on 23 May. Sadly he passed away in hospital on 24 May.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI