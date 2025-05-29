Advocacy – Invercargill to consider ethical procurement amid scrutiny of illegal Israeli settlements – PSNA

Source: Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA)

Yesterday (Tuesday 27 May), Invercargill City Council agreed to commission a staff report on a proposed change to its procurement policy, aiming to exclude companies involved in building or maintaining illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The motion, brought by local residents and members of Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA), was presented to councillors yesterday. “We’re delighted Invercargill councillors have taken this first step,” said one of the presenters. “If this passes Invercargill will become the next New Zealand city helping to end Israeli impunity for human rights violations.”

If adopted, Invercargill would join Christchurch City, Nelson City, and Environment Canterbury, which have already aligned procurement with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334. That resolution, co-sponsored by a National government in 2016, declares Israeli settlements a “flagrant violation under international law” and a major obstacle to peace. It calls on states to distinguish between Israel and the territories it has occupied since 1967.

A similar motion is being prepared for Environment Southland Council.

“Western governments have failed to hold Israel to account. Last year the International Court of Justice ruled Israel’s 57-year occupation itself is illegal and breaches international law on apartheid and racial segregation,” the group member added. “This is a small but important step to ensure we’re not complicit. More must follow.”

Invercargill PSNA spokespersons stressed the proposal is not a sanction against Israel, but a narrow ethical measure.

“This is about local responsibility,” the team said. “We’re grateful to the councillors who showed leadership by requesting the report and giving local residents a say in upholding international law, which protects us all.”

“We look forward to the report coming back to council and urge councillors to stand with cities across Aotearoa to ensure ratepayer funds are spent ethically, and in line with foreign policy.”

The date for the council vote will be set once the staff report is complete.

