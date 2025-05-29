$59 million boost to ensure completion of Taranaki Base Hospital Redevelopment

Source: New Zealand Government

Health Minister Simeon Brown today announced an additional $59 million in funding for the Taranaki Base Hospital Redevelopment, ensuring Stage Two is completed by the end of 2025.

“This redevelopment is a critical investment in modernising healthcare for the people of Taranaki,” Mr Brown says.

“The additional $59.2 million is required to meet cost pressures that have emerged since 2022 – ensuring we can complete Stage Two of the project on schedule and deliver a modern, fit-for-purpose hospital that can meet the region’s needs now and into the future.”

The funding will support the delivery of the new East Wing Building – a six-storey, 20,000-square-metre facility due to open by the end of 2025.

“This building will house many of Taranaki Base Hospital’s core acute and specialist services, including the Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit, maternity, neonatal, and radiology services.

“It will increase the number of patient spaces to 151 – an additional 55 to current capacity – and provide a total of 34 laboratory workstations. It has also been designed with future expansion in mind.

“The East Wing Building will also include a modern acute assessment unit, a primary birthing unit, an Integrated Operations Centre, a rooftop helipad, and a tūpapaku viewing room – a reflection of a more culturally responsive and patient-focused model of care.

Mr Brown said the redevelopment would help meet the growing and changing needs of the Taranaki region.

“This is about delivering smarter, more efficient healthcare. It’s about ensuring the system can meet the needs of a growing and ageing population, while also supporting the workforce with modern, integrated facilities.

“We are making the long-overdue investments needed to strengthen our hospitals and ensure the health system delivers better outcomes for New Zealanders.”

“Modern infrastructure helps reduce wait times, improve care, and ensure patients get the high-quality treatment they expect and deserve.

“The completion of the East Wing Building will be a significant milestone for healthcare in the region and a key part of our Government’s broader commitment to a stronger, more resilient public health system.”

“We are focused on delivering the hospital infrastructure New Zealand needs – with clear outcomes for patients and communities,” Mr Brown says.

