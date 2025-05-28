Police release images in Papatoetoe assault investigation

Source: New Zealand Police

Police believe information from the public will help identify an offender involved in a violent assault in Papatoetoe.

An investigation has been underway this month into the incident where a woman suffered a head injury in the early hours of 9 May on Sutton Crescent.

Counties Manukau West CIB is releasing footage of a man sought in connection with the assault.

“At around midnight, the victim and the offender had been walking along Sutton Crescent when an argument broke out between them,” Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward says.

“We do not know why this argument began but it has continued as the pair moved towards Kolmar Road.”

The female victim attempted to walk away from the male offender but was assaulted.

Detective Senior Sergeant Hayward says: “The force of the assault has caused the victim to fall to the ground.

“The offender has continued the violent assault and used extreme force on the woman.”

Police have since obtained CCTV footage of the assault, which shows the male offender walking away from the scene a short time later.

The female victim was transported to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries and is continuing to recover from her ordeal.

Detective Senior Sergeant Hayward says despite a thorough area canvass, no witnesses to the violent incident have been identified.

Police are now releasing images to the public.

“We have obtained good CCTV footage of the man we want to speak with in this investigation,” he says.

“There is no place for this extreme violence in the community, and I’m confident someone will know who this man is.

“We need to hear from you.”

If you have information, please update Police online now or call 105 using the reference number 250509/4414.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

