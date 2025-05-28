AECOM ‘On Track to the Future’ at Asia Pacific Rail 2025 with Digital and Sustainable Rail Solutions

Source: Media Outreach

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 May 2025 – AECOM, the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, is proud to participate as Gold Sponsor and Operators Lounge Sponsor at Asia Pacific Rail 2025. This premier industry event, held at BITEC, Bangkok from May 28-29, 2025, brings together visionaries and innovators to shape the future of rail transport.

AECOM showcases innovative digital solutions and sustainable practices in delivering complex rail infrastructure projects at Asia Pacific Rail 2025.

Ranked 1st in both the Transportation and Mass Transit and Rail categories by Engineering News-Record, AECOM will showcase innovative digital solutions and sustainable practices in delivering complex rail infrastructure projects.

Leaders from our Transportation team will provide insights into green strategies, cross-border collaborations, and emerging technologies. Tim Wong, Technical Director & ESG and Sustainability Hub Lead in Hong Kong, will share how digital tools like AECOMzero and innovative construction materials are helping projects lower carbon emissions. C Kamalesen Chandrasekaran, Technical Director, will focus on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (Johor section), a model of international cooperation powered by digital transformation. Meanwhile, Wilson Wong, Associate Director, will discuss intermodal transportation with regional leaders and how this is helping overcome the last mile hurdle in many Asian cities.

“We are delighted to take part in Asia Pacific Rail 2025 as a sponsor and an active participant again, to showcase our world leading role in transportation infrastructure,” said Ian Chung, chief executive of AECOM’s Asia region. “It has been our mission at AECOM to deliver a better world, using the most innovative and digital solutions to serve our clients across Asia and advance sustainable rail infrastructure. We look forward to further collaborating with the industry to drive positive change for urban and regional transport in Asia Pacific.”

Our team will be at Booth E39 to highlight our projects in Asia and beyond, including the Orange Line West in Bangkok, one of the largest rail projects in Thailand, and the Northern Link project in Hong Kong, a major transportation infrastructure for the development of the strategic Northern Metropolis. We will also showcase our work on the Strategic Study on Railways beyond 2030, charting Hong Kong’s long-term transportation strategy, and the Smart and Green Mass Transit System for one of the city’s new development areas.

AECOM provides rail services through our Metro Hub in Malaysia and our multi-discipline transportation teams in Hong Kong and Singapore, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle.

