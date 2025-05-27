RCCNZ assists helicopter with engine failure

Source: Maritime New Zealand

Rescue Coordination Centre NZ (RCCNZ) has responded to a helicopter with a reported engine failure near Glenorchy this morning after receiving a distress beacon alert and MAYDAY call at 9:51 am.

The pilot, who had two clients on board, was able to land the helicopter with minor damage to the aircraft. All three were uninjured.

To provide assistance, RCCNZ deployed two Queenstown based rescue helicopters to the scene. A separate commercial helicopter also responded to the MAYDAY call.

The people who were onboard the helicopter will be taken to Queenstown for assessment.