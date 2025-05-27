Source: New Zealand Ministry of Justice

Headline: Nelson courthouse to reopen to public after seismic upgrade

Work to address a potentially critical seismic risk at Nelson courthouse is now complete, and the building is expected to reopen to the public on Wednesday, June 4.

The Ministry of Justice vacated the courthouse in February after an initial seismic

assessment recommended steel bracing be installed as a precautionary measure aimed at improving the building’s performance in an earthquake.

The remediation works meant Nelson’s court and tribunal operations have been run from several temporary sites and shared counters, including the Nelson Bridge Club. Some court appearances were also moved to Blenheim while works were carried out.

While acknowledging the disruption caused to normal operations over this time, the Ministry wishes to thank the judiciary, court users, its justice sector partners and the wider Nelson community for their ongoing support, acting Regional Services Manager, Robert Loo says.

Further strengthening works will be undertaken once a more detailed targeted seismic assessment is carried out. Engineers have advised that the building can be reoccupied while this work is done.

“The health and safety of all users of the courthouse remains a priority. Engineers confirm the building can be reoccupied while further seismic assessment is undertaken,” Mr Loo says.

Temporary arrangements will remain in place until next month’s reopening. Anyone

expected at court in the meantime can contact 0800 COURTS for assistance.

Media contact:



Katarina Fauvel

Senior Advisor, Media

Ministry of Justice

E: media@justice.govt.nz

M: 027 390 2703

← Back to the news

MIL OSI