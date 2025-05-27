Hong Kong at Maritime Crossroads: New Studies Reveal Unprecedented Opportunity for Kickstarting the Blue Economy

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 May 2025 – In a rare convergence of economic and environmental expertise, three landmark studies released today by ADM Capital Foundation, HKUST and WWF-Hong Kong, presenting a transformative vision—Hong Kong can reinvent itself as Asia’s premier blue economy hub.

The reports—Port 1.0 to Port 2.0 (HKUST), Blue Finance for a Blue Economy (ADMCF), and Valuing the Invaluable Blue (WWF-Hong Kong)—all agree that the city has a unique opportunity in this moment, wherein:

Global shipping reforms are creating openings for blue finance leadership

are creating openings for blue finance leadership Port redevelopments can integrate ecological and economic value

can integrate ecological and economic value Marine ecosystems, long undervalued, are essential to regional prosperity and resilience

Global shipping reforms – IMOs net zero emission and carbon pricing mandate will force fleet upgrades, fuel transitions and new financial risks. In parallel, the UN has announced an ambitious biodiversity framework to be achieved by 2030. Hong Kong, itself, is striving to re-assert itself as a maritime powerhouse. This alignment, the authors propose, creates an unprecedented opportunity to transform the city into Asia’s sustainable blue economy leader. At the heart of this transformation lies ‘Port 2.0’ – a visionary reimagining of Hong Kong’s waters as a multifunctional interface that connects sea, land, city, technology and people, and serve as platforms for innovation, environmental stewardship and civic life.

“What makes this moment truly extraordinary is how these elements intersect with Hong Kong’s unique advantages. Our world-class financial ecosystem can mobilise the billions needed for maritime decarbonisation. Our strategic location positions us as the natural hub for green shipping business in Asia. And our existing port infrastructure provides the ideal testing ground for innovative solutions.” said Christine Loh, Chief Development Strategist, Institute for the Environment at HKUST and author of the paper “From Port 1.0 to Port 2.0: Hong Kong’s Next Leap to Evolving a Blue Economy Vision”.

Hong Kong’s status as the world’s third-largest capital hub gives it unmatched potential to pioneer blue finance. As ADMCF’s Blue Finance report highlights, instruments such as blue bonds can mobilise capital to facilitate port decarbonisation, sustainable aquaculture and marine eco-tourism—transforming the city into Asia’s premier blue economy hub, aligning marine protection with economic prosperity. In 2023 there was a surge in blue bonds followed by continued growth in 2024, and Asia was the largest issuing region—led by China.

“If Hong Kong were to issue blue bonds, this would not only signal the city’s commitment to improving its status as a leading international maritime hub but also accelerate the growth of blue finance, ensuring a future where economic prosperity and marine resilience go hand in hand,” said Kate Martin, the report’s lead author and sustainable finance consultant with ADMCF.

This untapped potential aligns with the groundbreaking research in Valuing the Invaluable Blue. The WWF-commissioned study by the Chinese Academy of Sciences has, for the first time, quantified the staggering monetary value of the Greater Bay Area’s coastal ecosystems—revealing a Gross Ecosystem Product (GEP) worth RMB 4.9 trillion, equivalent to over 35% of the GBA’s GDP, with 73% contributed by marine ecosystems.

“This valuation demonstrates our marine ecosystems’ critical, yet often overlooked, economic contributions,” said Lydia Pang, Head of Oceans Conservation at WWF-Hong Kong. “From climate regulation to disaster mitigation, these natural systems provide services worth over one-third of our regional GDP – services that should be factored into development decisions and anchor blue economy planning,” she said. “What’s more, our study shows that Hong Kong is uniquely positioned to adopt this ecosystem accounting framework. With strong data foundations, policy alignment, and technical readiness, we can localise and institutionalise marine GEP accounting to guide planning, investment, and conservation.“

The authors’ combined focus on a blue economy vision integrates port development with marine conservation, biodiversity, climate resilience, recreation and the responsible use of ocean resources. It builds on China’s decades of marine policy leadership, where comprehensive frameworks – from ocean GEP systems to blue finance instruments – have laid the foundation for sustainable maritime development.

“The window to developing a sustainable blue economy and to establish ourselves as the global leader in sustainable maritime commerce is open now, but won’t remain so indefinitely.” Said Sophie le Clue, CEO at ADMCF. “The question isn’t whether we can seize this opportunity, but whether we will.”

