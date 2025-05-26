Stats NZ information release: Local authority financial statistics: Year ended June 2024

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Local authority financial statistics: Year ended June 2024 – 26 May 2025 – Local authority financial statistics provide information on the annual performance of core non-trading activities of all New Zealand’s territorial and regional councils.

Data quality

The Local Authority Census for the June 2024 year did not achieve full coverage. Historically, the legal requirements to provide financial data to Stats NZ, and the Local Government Act, have meant that Local Authority Census returns and annual reports have been available for all units.

For the two units with unavailable data for the 2024 year, imputed values were derived using information from the respective published annual plans for the 2023/2024 period.

Files:

