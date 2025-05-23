Two men before the courts after firearms incident

Source: New Zealand Police
Two men have been arrested in Gisborne this afternoon, following an incident involving a firearm earlier today.
At around 6:30am today Police were called to an address on Colin Street after receiving reports of two vehicles being damaged, and a firearm presented at the occupants of the address.
Armed Police attended and two men, aged 29 and 50 were taken into custody at the scene.
A search of a nearby address resulted in Police locating two firearms.
The incident, which was not gang related was resolved quickly due to a swift Police response, and enquiries into the incident will continue.
The two men are due to appear in the Gisborne District Court tomorrow, charged with wilful damage, commission of a crime with a firearm and presenting a firearm at a person.
