Two men before the courts after firearms incident

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Darren Pritchard

Two men have been arrested in Gisborne this afternoon, following an incident involving a firearm earlier today.

At around 6:30am today Police were called to an address on Colin Street after receiving reports of two vehicles being damaged, and a firearm presented at the occupants of the address.

Armed Police attended and two men, aged 29 and 50 were taken into custody at the scene.

A search of a nearby address resulted in Police locating two firearms.

The incident, which was not gang related was resolved quickly due to a swift Police response, and enquiries into the incident will continue.

The two men are due to appear in the Gisborne District Court tomorrow, charged with wilful damage, commission of a crime with a firearm and presenting a firearm at a person.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI