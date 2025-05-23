Police shut down drug operations across Kumeū

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have uprooted several illicit drug operations nestled amongst the community in Northwest Auckland.

In the past week, Police have recovered nearly 400 kilograms of cannabis, 40 grams of cocaine and made three arrests.

Waitematā North Area Commander, Inspector Mike Rickards says local Police have been targeting large cannabis grow house operations run by Vietnamese organised criminal groups around the Kumeū area.

Warrants were terminated yesterday, 21 May, and 16 May at two properties.

“On Wednesday, our Kumeū and Helensville staff terminated a search warrant at a Station Road property where a sophisticated operation was uncovered.

“At the property, we located 931 cannabis plants weighing 237 kilograms.”

Police also located a vast amount of equipment used to manufacture.

It followed a previous warrant last Friday at a nearby address, where two Vietnamese nationals were arrested.

Inspector Rickards says Police located 130 cannabis plants weighting up to 155 kilograms.

“Inside, we also seized a large amount of cash as well as high-end equipment used in the manufacturing of cannabis.”

Cocaine was also located at the property.

Two arrests were made, and a 27-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man have been remanded in custody on drugs offences.

A third warrant was also conducted on 16 May, which resulted in a Head Hunters associate being arrested.

“The Waitematā Gang Disruption Unit and members of the Offender Prevention Team attended,” Inspector Rickards

“A 36-year-old man was arrested after he initially tried to dispose of illicit drugs at the address.”

Police located 30 grams of cocaine as well as cannabis at the property.

The man was arrested and has been charged with possession for supply of cocaine and cannabis.

Inspector Rickards says Police are pleased with the outcome.

“Our team’s operations over the past week have in no doubt disrupted the illegal operation and prevented harm in our community.

“It will have had an impact on drug distribution across the Rodney area.

“We’re really clear that we won’t tolerate this in our community, and we’ll continue to target these groups who are cashing in on their offending.”

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

