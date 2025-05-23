Gaza – Israeli ‘nine truck photo-op’ doesn’t slow Gaza genocide – PSNA

Source: Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa

The Israeli government approved nine truck aid convoy into Gaza is a cynical photo-op, according to the Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa.

PSNA says the trucks are designed to appease and confuse both western news media and critics of Israeli genocide in Gaza.

PSNA Co-Chair Maher Nazzal says the Israeli Prime Minister is openly reported in the Israeli media that leading backers of Israel in the United States are concerned that blocking food and other supplies entering Gaza is not a good look.

“These American politicians completely back Israeli war crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing, but they worry that US and UK war supplies for Israel are in jeopardy if it looks like Israel is starving an entire civilian population to death.”

“The UN estimated that 600 trucks a day are required for minimum food, medicine and fuel supply. This was before Israel destroyed food production in Gaza itself. Nine truckloads – even if a few more follow – will make no difference.”

Nazzal says the images of trucks entering Gaza will dominate what he describes as obedient media coverage.

“The indications are that Israel is escalating the military onslaught on Gaza to unprecedented ferocity.”

“Israel has wreaked nearly every building in the Gaza Strip. This new phase is to kill and drive the population of more than two million Palestinians, men, women and children, either onto tiny reservations in Gaza or into Africa. This is happening in full view of the world.”

“Leading international genocide scholars have just announced that Israel is conducting genocide. There are no ifs and buts about their conclusion.”

“We just hope that our Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, has been briefed on the most recent of Israeli war crimes and intentions.”

“He’s scheduled to visit a number of South Asian countries next week. He’ll be needing to end his silence on Israeli atrocities in Gaza and be able to tell foreign leaders what specific steps New Zealand is taking to help bring Israel to heel.”

https://worldisraelnews.com/netanyahu-approves-gaza-aid-amid-u-s-pressure/

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/top-genocide-scholars-unanimous-israel-committing-genocide-gaza-investigation-finds

Maher Nazzal

Co-Chair

Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa