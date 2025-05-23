Concerning road incident won’t be tolerated, Police say

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are actively pursuing positive leads to locate the person involved in an incident in Tauranga, during which a driver allegedly brandished a knife at another motorist.

Western Bay of Plenty Relieving Area Commander Inspector Logan Marsh said Police are taking the incident seriously and are conscious of information suggesting it may not be a one-off event.

“We are working to locate the person involved in the incident with urgency. This incident is absolutely concerning, and quite frankly it won’t be tolerated,” Inspector Marsh said.

“We are aware of the social media comments suggesting this is not an isolated event, and it’s important that we hear from anyone who has experienced a similar incident on the road so we can put a stop to it.”

Inspector Marsh encouraged anyone who has information or footage of this incident, or any similar incidents in the area, to report it Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”, or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 250520/5191.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI