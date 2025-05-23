Budget 2025 – ProCare concerned by 12-month prescribing extension in Budget 2025

Source” ProCare

ProCare, Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest network of general practices, is concerned that the Government has chosen to disregard sector feedback by announcing a full 12-month repeat prescribing extension in Budget 2025, bypassing a more balanced 6-month approach recommended in formal submissions made in October 2024.

ProCare’s submission to Manatū Hauora in October 2024 made a strong case for a staged approach, recommending a 6-month limit in the first instance, with potential for further extension once safety and equity impacts were evaluated.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: “While we acknowledge the Government’s intention to ease pressure on the health system and reduce costs for patients, we remain deeply concerned about the patient safety implications, equity risks, and unintended consequences for the primary care workforce.

“We believe a 6-month prescribing model would have achieved a much better balance. It would have reduced unnecessary appointments and made access easier for patients, without undermining the crucial relationship between patients and their primary care teams,” continues Norwell.

ProCare supports increased efficiency in repeat prescribing, but believes that 12-month prescriptions risk reducing proactive clinical oversight, particularly for patients with long-term or complex health conditions. We are particularly concerned for some of our vulnerable communities with limited health literacy or those with minimal engagement with general practice.

Dr Allan Moffitt, Clinical Director at ProCare says: “General practices are already under significant pressure. This change risks creating longer and more complex consultations down the line, and may reduce opportunities to catch early signs of deterioration in a patient’s condition. We also have questions around the allocation of the $10 million allocated, and if it is going to mainly cover technical changes, rather than educating patients on the need to maintain strong relationships with their General Practice care teams.”

ProCare warns it may destabilise continuity of care without clear guidelines and appropriate wraparound support like clinical pharmacist follow-up or nurse-led monitoring.

Bindi Norwell says: “This isn’t about resisting change. It’s about making sure we get it right for patients – the devil will be in the details, and our priority will be ensuring high-quality, clinically appropriate care for patients. Primary care must remain the front door of the health system, not a check-out aisle.”

ProCare remains committed to working with Government to ensure that patient safety, health equity, and system sustainability are protected as these changes roll out.