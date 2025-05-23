Budget 2025 must prioritise support for small businesses – Buy NZ Made

Source: Buy NZ Made



Buy NZ Made is calling on the Government to deliver meaningful support for New Zealand’s small businesses, the backbone of the economy and the heart of our local communities.

With small businesses making up over 97% of all enterprises in New Zealand and employing more than 600,000 Kiwis, Buy NZ Made Executive Director Dane Ambler says it is essential that the 2025 Budget includes targeted initiatives to ease cost pressures, encourage innovation, and drive local consumer confidence.

“Small businesses are facing a tough economic climate – rising costs, uncertain demand, and global competition. What they need now is a Government that steps up with strategic, long-term investment in local enterprise.

“Ideally, we would like to see increased access to low-interest loans, grants, and tax relief for small businesses, especially those recovering from the impacts of inflation and global supply chain disruptions.”

Ambler says the government’s recent move to a “local-first” approach in procurement to ensure New Zealand-made products and services are given fair consideration in public spending decisions was a good start.

“Backing small businesses is not just good economics – it’s good nation-building.

“When the Government supports local, it sends a powerful message to every New Zealander that choosing Kiwi-made products and services creates jobs, strengthens communities, and keeps money circulating within our own economy.”

Buy NZ Made is encouraging the public and policymakers alike to think local, buy local, and back the businesses that make New Zealand unique.