UPDATE: Night closures coming for State Highway 2 – Masterton to Carterton (no more road closures this week)

30 April:

Road crews have finished works requiring closures ahead of time, meaning planned road closures scheduled for tonight (Wednesday) and tomorrow night (Thursday) are no longer needed.

However, road users travelling on State Highway 2 in Wairarapa still need to be aware of road rebuilding works and a road closure on State Highway 2 in Greytown. Drivers should ensure they allow extra time when travelling through the town.

24 April:

Late April and early May will see maintenance works underway on State Highway 2 between Masterton and Carterton.

Roxanne Hilliard, Wellington Alliance Manager, says contractors will complete a wide range of maintenance tasks.

“They will be fixing safety barriers – we have four recent barrier strikes that need to be fixed. It is critical damaged barriers are fixed as they are instrumental in preventing head on collisions.

“They will also be doing line marking and carrying out water cutting – this removes excess bitumen from the road surface, improves road grip, and makes it safer to drive on,” Ms Hilliard says.

Ms Hilliard says the work requires road closures over five consecutive nights, and State Highway 2 will be closed to traffic in both directions.

“We appreciate full closures do affect drivers. However, with winter approaching it is vital this section of the highway is in the best shape it can be for the winter months ahead.”

The work will be underway from Sunday, 27 April to Thursday, 1 May. The highway will be closed to north and southbound traffic each night between 9 pm and 4 am (works conclude Friday, 2 May at 4 am).

Ms Hilliard says local road detours will be available via Chester and Norfolk Road, and Cornwall Road and Hughes Line (see work and detour details below).

“Because these are local roads, road users must drive to the conditions, obey the speed limit, and be patient if there is queued traffic. We want people to get to their destinations safely.”

Drivers travelling through Wairarapa also need to be aware of other road works on State Highway 2 that will affect their journeys. This includes road rebuild work in Greytown and drainage works in Masterton.

It is essential people plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.

NZTA/Waka Kotahi and the Wellington Transport Alliance thank the public for their patience and cooperation while these essential state highway maintenance works are completed.

Works schedule and detour routes

Sunday, 27 April to Thursday 1 May. 9 pm – 4 am

State Highway CLOSED in both directions between Chester and Norfolk Roads

Sunday and Monday nights (27 and 28 April): Northbound traffic detour via Chester and Norfolk Roads Southbound traffic detour via Cornwall Road and Hughes Line

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights (29 April – 1 May): All traffic must detour via Hughes Line and Cornwall Road.



View larger night closures map [PDF, 365 KB]

More information

