Surveys – Show me the money: half of all workers cannot resist the lure of a higher salary

Auckland, 21 May 2025 – Money talks for the majority of Kiwi employees with 61% of workers who say they would feel compelled to change jobs if they came across another position with a higher salary, new independent research by specialised recruiter Robert Half finds.

Meanwhile, 39% of workers say they would not be lured away from their current position by another job with a higher salary: About a quarter (24%) of workers admit they would change jobs without an increase in salary if it was the right opportunity, and 15% are content in their current role and would not move regardless of the salary offered.

How much more money do office workers want?

When asked what percentage salary increase would compel them to change jobs right now, 20% was the most common pay rise cited by workers.

The % increase that would compel workers to change jobs % of workers who would be compelled at this increase 5% 2% 10% 9% 15% 9% 20% 13% 25% 9% 30% 8% 35% 5% 40% or above 7%

Independent survey commissioned by Robert Half among 500 full-time office workers in New Zealand.

“Money continues to be a powerful influence,” says Ronil Singh, Director at Robert Half. “But even when pay is a primary concern, many employees are weighing financial desires against the need for job security, especially as organisations focus on efficiency and streamlining operations. The balancing act between meeting immediate financial needs and building a sustainable career can be challenging in an uncertain job market.”

Workers don’t feel they are paid what they are worth

When workers were asked if they felt their current salary reflected their expertise, experience and level of responsibility, less than half (40%) agreed that they were paid appropriately.

The remaining 60% of workers state an increased salary would better reflect what they bring to their role and the work required of them. Most workers (30%) believe their salary needs to increase by 10%-20% to be an accurate reflection of their expertise, experience and/or level of responsibility.