Surveys – Show me the money: half of all workers cannot resist the lure of a higher salary

- 61% of New Zealand workers would be compelled to change jobs for a higher salary
- 20% is the most common pay rise that would compel workers to leave
- Only 40% of workers say their current salary is an accurate reflection of their expertise, experience and/or level of responsibility
- Only 16% of workers believe pay is more important than job security in the current labour market.
Meanwhile, 39% of workers say they would not be lured away from their current position by another job with a higher salary: About a quarter (24%) of workers admit they would change jobs without an increase in salary if it was the right opportunity, and 15% are content in their current role and would not move regardless of the salary offered.
How much more money do office workers want?
When asked what percentage salary increase would compel them to change jobs right now, 20% was the most common pay rise cited by workers.
|
The % increase that would compel workers to change jobs
|
% of workers who would be compelled at this increase
|
5%
|
2%
|
10%
|
9%
|
15%
|
9%
|
20%
|
13%
|
25%
|
9%
|
30%
|
8%
|
35%
|
5%
|
40% or above
|
7%
Independent survey commissioned by Robert Half among 500 full-time office workers in New Zealand.
“Money continues to be a powerful influence,” says Ronil Singh, Director at Robert Half. “But even when pay is a primary concern, many employees are weighing financial desires against the need for job security, especially as organisations focus on efficiency and streamlining operations. The balancing act between meeting immediate financial needs and building a sustainable career can be challenging in an uncertain job market.”
Workers don’t feel they are paid what they are worth
When workers were asked if they felt their current salary reflected their expertise, experience and level of responsibility, less than half (40%) agreed that they were paid appropriately.
The remaining 60% of workers state an increased salary would better reflect what they bring to their role and the work required of them. Most workers (30%) believe their salary needs to increase by 10%-20% to be an accurate reflection of their expertise, experience and/or level of responsibility.
|
The % salary increase required to accurately reflect the worker’s ability and position
|
% of workers
|
5%
|
2%
|
10%
|
10%
|
15%
|
9%
|
20%
|
11%
|
25%
|
9%
|
30% or above
|
19%
“The research shows that many workers feel their pay doesn’t reflect their worth, revealing a disconnect between what employees expect and what they currently earn,” Singh says. “This sentiment can be due to stagnant wages despite increased responsibilities or a perception, whether accurate or not, that their compensation lags behind industry standards for similar roles.”
“To counter these sentiments, employers must offer competitive salaries that reflect the value employees bring and transparently communicate the specifics of their compensation packages to each individual. Leveraging tools such as the Robert Half’s 2025 Salary Guide will ensure employees are paid at the prevailing market rate for their roles, which can mitigate dissatisfaction and resignations.”
Job security is still important for workers
When asked whether job security is more important than salary, less than one in five (16%) workers are prepared to prioritise money ahead of having a secure job. Most workers (47%) state that both are equally important, while a similar proportion (37%) prioritise job security over their salary.
“While salary remains a key consideration, job security is also a number one priority for many workers, especially in the current economic climate. Companies that can offer both competitive compensation and a stable work environment will be best positioned to secure and retain their workforce,” concludes Singh.
Notes
About the research
The study is developed by Robert Half and was conducted online in November 2024 by an independent research company among 500 full-time office workers in finance, accounting, and IT and technology. Respondents are drawn from a sample of SMEs as well as large private, publicly-listed and public sector organisations across New Zealand. This survey is part of the international workplace survey, a questionnaire about job trends, talent management, and trends in the workplace.
About Robert Half
Robert Half is the global, specialised talent solutions provider that helps employers find their next great hire and jobseekers uncover their next opportunity. Robert Half offers both contract and permanent placement services, and is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm. Robert Half New Zealand has an office in Auckland. More information on roberthalf.com/nz.