OPPO and Discovery Channel Bring Global Celebration Moments to Life on the World Day for Cultural Diversity

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 May 2025 – In celebration of the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, OPPO reaffirms its commitment to cultural preservation and cross-cultural understanding through its global initiative Culture in a Shot, in partnership with Discovery Channel. Launched in 2024, this global initiative enters its second year and has documented cultures in 15 countries, continuing its mission to celebrate and preserve cultural diversity through OPPO’s imaging technology.

OPPO and Discovery partners on Culture in a Shot Initiative

As a global technology company operating in over 70 countries and regions, and serving 670 million of users worldwide, cultural diversity remains an integral part of its identity. Under the 2025 theme “Celebrate the Moment”, this year OPPO and Discovery Channel explores iconic festivals and celebrations across the globe—from the mystery of the Venice Carnival in Italy and the traditions of Nauryz in Kazakhstan, to the vibrant festive of Brazilian football culture. Through the lens of OPPO smartphones, the initiative captures the stories behind these celebrations and how younger generations are keeping traditions alive in new ways.

A Cultural Journey into the Universal Joy of Celebration

Across the globe, festivals unite people through shared moments of joy, tradition, and togetherness. More than just vibrant spectacles, these cultural events are the heartbeat of communities—powerful expressions of history, identity, and human connection.

The journey this year begins in Italy with the legendary Venice Carnival, a celebration where history and fantasy merge. Once rooted in aristocratic traditions, it has transformed into a global cultural event that invites people from all walks of life to participate. With its vibrant masks, timeless architecture, and joyful spirit, Venice comes to life through OPPO’s lens.

Celebrating the Venice Carnival with vibrant masks and costumes

Travelling to Kazakhstan, the focus turns to Nauryz, the traditional New Year festival that symbolizes renewal, prosperity, and unity. Deeply rooted in ancient customs, Nauryz transforms cities into open-air stages filled with music, dance, and elaborate costumes. A key part of the festival is sharing traditional meals like kumys (fermented horse milk) and nauryz-kozhe, a symbolic seven-ingredient dish. OPPO’s imaging technology brings these rich traditions to life—capturing the warmth of family gatherings and the hope of new beginnings.

Nauryz, the traditional New Year festival of Kazakhstan

Beyond traditional festivals, some forms of celebration are woven into everyday life. In Brazil, the spotlight turns to a different kind of festivity—football. More than just a sport, football is a national celebration and cultural ritual of Brazil, embraced by people of all ages and backgrounds. The story of 19-year-old player Mario Cesar Conceição Faria Júnior illustrates how football serves as a cultural heartbeat in Brazilian society—and how the younger generation continues to chase dreams through it. From backstreets to stadiums, football is a shared rhythm that ignites communities, inspires youth, and unites the nation in collective joy.

Football as a national celebration and cultural ritual of Brazil

Weaving a Tapestry of Heritage Stories

Beyond the professional photography produced by OPPO and Discovery Channel, OPPO also encourages its communities worldwide to document and share their own cultural identities.

In Malaysia, OPPO has been running the #OPPOMalaysiaThroughTheLens initiative since 2024, supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) and the Malaysian National Commission for UNESCO (MNCU). This year, the initiative captured the Thaipusam festival, a vibrant Malaysian Hindu tradition, highlighting how cultural practices are passed down through generations.

More than a visual archive, Culture in a Shot is about participation—amplifying grassroots voices and encouraging people everywhere to take pride in their heritage. To extend this impact, the campaign continues on social platforms through the #OPPOCultureChallenge on TikTok. Using hashtags #OPPOxDiscovery and #OPPOCultureChallenge, creators are invited to share how they celebrate and preserve their traditions in daily life. For example, during Thailand’s Songkran Festival, young creators embraced the challenge—merging creativity with tradition, and breathing new life into age-old customs. Their contributions show that culture is not static; it evolves when shared, reinterpreted, and made personal for a new generation.

OPPO Culture Challenge

The global cultural journey continues. OPPO and Discovery Channel will explore more festivals and traditions—celebrating the diversity that connects people across borders. To discover more stories and cultural highlights, please visit the Culture in a Shot webpage and join the #OPPOCultureChallenge that celebrates culture through the lens.

