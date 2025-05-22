‘Growth Budget’ growing inequality and fuelling climate crisis

Source: Green Party

Budget 2025 represents a significant step backwards for Aotearoa, with the Government adding fuel to the fire when it comes to the climate and inequality crises, says the Green Party.

“This Budget is bad news for people and planet,” says Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson.

“Christopher Luxon clearly has no ambition for this country and not a care in the world when it comes to the climate crisis. This Budget will see more and more people living on the street, it will mean thousands more families struggling to put food on the table and it will result in more children growing up in poverty.

“With cuts to Kiwi Saver, housing for the ‘right people,’ instead of all people and taking away money from whānau with babies, this Government has well and truly put its cards of cruelty on the table. We do not have to accept this and we can fight for a future where everyone has what they need on a planet with thriving nature and a stable climate.

“A Green Government will do things differently. Instead of opening gas fields in the middle of the climate crisis, pushing people into poverty and punishing them for it, we will rapidly reduce emissions, reduce the cost of living and improve our quality of life,” says Marama Davidson.

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick says, “This is even worse than a BS budget. Not only is the Government shredding public services and giving up on reducing child poverty, they’re pouring oil and gas all over the climate crisis fire.

“Resilient energy supply means investing in distributed renewable energy, not burning public money to subsidise new gas fields and fossil fuel executive profits.

“Somehow even more bewildering, these very moves could compromise our Free Trade Agreements with the UK and EU. So much for ‘responsible economic managers.’

“Last week, the Greens released our budget to show how we can reduce the cost of living, increase the quality of life and rapidly reduce climate changing emissions.

“Today, the Government said ‘yeah,nah,’ to a liveable future for all of us,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

MIL OSI