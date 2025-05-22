Advocacy – Nine Aid Trucks Are Not Enough: The Occupying State’s Token Gesture in Gaza Must Be Condemned – PFNZ

Source: Palestine Forum of New Zealand

May 19, 2025 – Auckland, New Zealand – In a clear act of defiance against international humanitarian obligations, the occupying state has permitted only nine aid trucks to enter the Gaza Strip — covering both the devastated north and south. This paltry number of trucks represents a deliberate and cynical attempt to circumvent global decisions calling for unrestricted humanitarian access.

Under the guise of permitting aid, this token gesture is being used to claim compliance while continuing to suffocate more than two million Palestinians trapped under siege. It is a tactic designed to deflect international criticism and ease diplomatic pressure without meaningfully alleviating the catastrophic conditions faced by civilians.

This is not aid — it is manipulation. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza demands immediate, full, and unhindered access to food, water, medical supplies, and shelter for all areas of the Strip. The international community must see through these performative measures and act decisively.

We call on governments, humanitarian agencies, and civil society around the world to intensify public and political pressure on the occupying state. It is imperative that world leaders hold it accountable for its ongoing violations and demand an end to the blockade, the siege, and these deceptive, life-threatening tactics.

Every minute of delay costs lives. Nine trucks are not enough. Gaza needs justice, not crumbs.

Maher Nazzal

Palestine Forum of New Zealand