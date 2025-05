Source:

This bill would amend the Anzac Day Act 1966 to cover conflicts and persons who have served New Zealand in past or future times of war or in warlike conflicts that are not currently covered by the Act.

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday, 22 May 2025.

