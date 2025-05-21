Primary sector growth feeds trade surplus – Stats NZ media and information release: Overseas merchandise trade: April 2025

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Primary sector growth feeds trade surplus – 21 May 2025 – New Zealand’s merchandise trade surplus in April 2025 was $1.4 billion, compared with a deficit of $12 million in April 2024, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“New Zealand has had only four monthly surpluses over $1 billion. The last two were in 2020 and two out of the four were also in April months,” international accounts spokesperson Viki Ward said.

“The overlap of the dairy and fruit industry seasons contributed to this high.”

The goods surplus is calculated by subtracting the value of goods imports from the value of goods exports. New Zealand imported $6.4 billion and exported $7.8 billion of goods in April 2025.

