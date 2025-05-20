Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 May 2025 – XTransfer, the world’s leading and China’s No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, has been named for the first time to FXC Intelligence‘s Top 100 Cross-Border Payments Companies list for 2025. XTransfer’s debut on this prestigious list places it among a select group of companies at the forefront of innovation, inclusion, and global financial connectivity.

XTransfer Named Among The Top 100 Cross-Border Payments Companies for 2025 by FXC Intelligence

FXC Intelligence, a leading data and intelligence provider for the cross-border payments industry, annually recognises the most influential companies in money transfers, payment processing, e-commerce, and B2B payments. This acknowledgement highlights XTransfer’s increasing significance in the global payments ecosystem and emphasises its commitment to empowering companies involved in cross-border trade through innovative financial solutions.

Founded in 2017, XTransfer has rapidly emerged as a key player addressing the unique challenges SMEs face in cross-border transactions. With a strong focus on the Asia-to-global and global-to-Asia trade corridors, the company now serves over 600,000 enterprises in more than 200 markets, processing more than $10 billion in monthly transactions.

“Being recognised by FXC Intelligence in this prestigious list is a tremendous honour and a testament to the trust our customers place in us,” said Bill Deng, CEO and Founder of XTransfer. “We remain committed to removing barriers for SMEs in cross-border trade by offering efficient, secure, and affordable international payment solutions.”

XTransfer’s inclusion reflects its exciting global expansion over the past year. It has secured payment licenses in key U.S. states and Singapore, and has experienced significant traction in emerging markets. In Q1 2025, nearly 70% of XTransfer’s platform customers were exporting to Asia, Africa, or Latin America, highlighting the platform’s growing relevance in underserved regions.

Recent innovations include the launch of the global mobile app and the rollout of its Local Currency Account, designed to simplify payments in emerging markets. Additionally, XTransfer has deepened its global reach through strategic partnerships with financial institutions such as Ecobank, Deutsche Bank, Terrapay and Banking Circle.

