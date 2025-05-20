Winter 2025: Keep your inner Olympian in check as colder weather arrives

Source: Argument for Lifting NZ Super Age

While professional athletes are in training across the world ahead of the next Winter Olympics, to be held in Italy during early 2026, New Zealand drivers are being reminded not to race on the roads this winter.

Colder temperatures are already being felt across the South Island, increasing the chance of weather conditions impacting the state highway network, explains Mark Pinner, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) System Manager.

“Large parts of the state highway network across the central and lower South Island are at high elevations, which means they’re the first to get frosts, snow or ice. While our contractors are constantly monitoring weather forecasts and patrolling the network, it’ss crucial that everyone plays their part. We saw snow on the Lindis Pass a few weeks ago, and we had a light snowfall around Burke’s Pass and Tekapo this week.

“Inland areas across the region will also experience frosts and icy roads when temperatures drop in the winter months. By reducing your speed and increasing your following distance you will significantly reduce the likelihood of a crash occurring. Use your headlights to be seen and avoid sudden braking or turning to reduce the risk of losing control.”

Winter driving tips

NZTA, along with our maintenance contractors, works closely with MetService, who provide a specialised forecasting to predict and monitor road conditions. This includes a network of weather stations that provide critical data such as temperature, wind speed, rainfall, and road surface temperatures to inform both immediate responses and long-term planning.

Where possible, contractors will proactively apply grit or Calcium Magnesium Acetate (a de-icer) to reduce the impact of snow and ice. However, it pays for drivers to take extra care in winter, as conditions can change rapidly.

“When following a grit truck it’s important to remember that the road ahead won’t be gritted, and may well be slippery. Drivers should also watch out for shaded areas – these take longer to warm up and dry out, so could still be slippery even hours after the rest of the road is fine.

“At times roads may need to be closed, to keep both road users and roadworkers safe. We may look to close the road as poor conditions are coming in, to ensure that people don’t get caught out. If you’re travelling over the winter months it pays to be prepared – packing warm clothes, snacks and water will ensure you have provisions should the weather turn.”

Road users travelling across the country can find the latest information about the state highway network on the NZTA Journey Planner.

State Highway 8 Burkes Pass with a dusting of snow on the morning of Monday 19 May.

