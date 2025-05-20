Stats NZ information release: Disability and activity limitations: 2023 Census

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Disability and activity limitations: 2023 Census – 20 May 2025 – Disability and activity limitations: 2023 Census provides information through the release of 52 new Aotearoa Data Explorer tables and a report Using data from the Household Disability Survey and the 2023 Census.

Disability and activity limitation statistics provide important insights about disabled people living in New Zealand. These statistics and insights are used by government agencies, service providers, and community groups to monitor the outcomes of disabled people compared with non-disabled people and to support the development of accessible services.

Activity limitations are measured in the census using the Washington Group Short Set on Functioning (WGSS). The WGSS asks about six basic activities that a person might have difficulty with: seeing, hearing, walking or climbing stairs, remembering or concentrating, washing all over or dressing, and communicating. A person can have more than one activity limitation and will be counted for each limitation they give as a response.

