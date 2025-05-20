Health – Urgent and after-hours care support welcome, but Budget must tackle GP funding and retention – Genaro

Source: GenPro

The General Practice Owners Association is welcoming a $41 million a year uplift in funding for urgent and after-hours care services and hopes the government’s newly proactive approach to supporting family doctors continues in Thursday’s Budget.

“The after-hours and urgent care system is under considerable stress – about 10 urgent care services closed in the last two years – so it’s encouraging the government is funding improvement to urgent and after-hours care, but the devil is in the detail,” said Dr Angus Chambers, Chair of GenPro.

In particular more detail is required on rural services, which are under considerable stress, and on the split in funds for five new regional services, the expansion of others, and support for those already operating.

“This $164 million injection over four years and other recent announcements by senior ministers show the government is serious about tackling the crisis in primary health care.



“Looking forward, the best thing the Budget could contain is a 10 percent uplift in the government’s contribution to general practice, which covers approximately half a patient’s consultation fee.

“The government’s contribution has gradually fallen over the past 20 years, a period when an aging population, changing health needs, rising costs, and stretched hospitals have piled more work and cost on family doctors.

“The result is that many general practices have closed or reduced their services, GP salaries have failed to keep pace with overseas, and recruitment hasn’t kept up with GPs leaving or retiring. We expect considerable upward pressure on patient fees unless there is a substantial funding boost in the Budget.

“The government currently puts $1.3 billion or just 4 percent of its $30 billion health budget toward general practice. A 10 percent uplift is urgently required in 2025/26 just to catch up and maintain existing services, with more investment needed in later years.

“General practice would also like the Budget to include progress on a new method for funding general practice to replace the current flawed ‘capitation’ model.

“A new model has been worked on for years by successive governments. But we’re still waiting for an outcome. The need is urgent as the old model hasn’t kept pace with the needs of patients and is resulting in longer waiting times to see a family doctor,” Dr Chambers said.

GenPro members are owners and providers of general practices and urgent care centres throughout Aotearoa New Zealand. For more information visit www.genpro.org.nz