Gaza – NZ signature on Gaza statement ‘wholly inadequate’ – PSNA

Source: Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa

PSNA says an end to government silence on Israeli genocide in Gaza is overdue, but says New Zealand’s signature on an international declaration is wholly inadequate and too little too late.

Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa Co-Chair John Minto says a just released joint statement by 22 foreign ministers, including New Zealand’s, breaks New Zealand’s month’s long silence on Israel’s genocide in Gaza, but falls well short of any means of making Israel comply with international law.

“We don’t need to be told all over again that the resumption of full-scale aid deliveries is vital to avoid wide scale starvation, or that the UN must drive the aid distribution and there is a vital need for a ceasefire.”

“This is just New Zealand dusting off the rhetoric which it issued a year ago – which was completely ignored by Israel.”

Minto says the only promising moves with potential teeth are in a joint statement just issued by the UK, France and Canada.

“At last, some major countries are talking about sanctions,” Minto says.

The triparted statement threatens sanctions against Israel.

“If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response.”

They (the three countries) also warned they would be prepared to impose targeted sanctions over attempts to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Minto says over the past few days Israel has been ramping up its assault on Gaza to even higher levels of ferocity.

“It’s time for governments’ words to end, and sanctions to be implemented. A year ago, Canada and New Zealand were issuing joint statements on Gaza, along with Australia.”

“Canada has raised the stakes. New Zealand should move past Canada and implement sanctions immediately.”

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/278229391/joint-donor-statement-on-humanitarian-aid-to-gaza

UK, France and Canada condemn ‘egregious actions’ by Netanyahu’s Israel

John Minto

Co-Chair

Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa