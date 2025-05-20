Environment – EPA approves new turf herbicide

Source: Environmental Protection Authority



The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved an application to import or manufacture a selective new weedkiller for use on recreational turf.

Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Proprietary Limited applied to import or manufacture Poa Cure SC, a herbicide containing 275 g/L of methiozolin, a chemical new to New Zealand.

It is used to control Poa Annua, a common grass weed, on golf courses, playing fields, and other recreational turf.

Colin Campbell Chemicals says the product has a new way of working, reducing the risk of herbicide resistance.

The decision to approve Poa Cure SC was made following a thorough assessment and consultation process, says Dr Lauren Fleury, EPA Hazardous Substances Applications Manager.

“As this product contains an active ingredient that is new to New Zealand, we assessed the scientific data and evidence, as well as local information.

“This enables access to new chemistry to maintain and improve sports grounds, golf courses, and other recreational facilities enjoyed by the public while continuing to protect people’s health and our unique environment.”

This decision is the latest for the EPA, which has reduced the queue of hazardous substance release applications by almost 21 percent since 1 July 2024.

“Continuing to reduce the queue is a top priority for us. We understand the importance of timely access to new products.”

Methiozolin is approved for use in other countries, including Australia and the USA.

Poa Cure SC can only be used by professionals in commercial settings, and users must comply with specific controls.