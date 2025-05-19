Manukau Domain upgrades complete

Source: Secondary teachers question rationale for changes to relationship education guidelines

Better connections around the Manukau Domain have been unlocked with a new walking track now open.

The paths consist of a new track, linking with the Opened Stone sculpture, and a second path connecting to the existing Manukau Domain track.

Chair Ella Kumar is excited the improved connections on the domain are completed.

“It’s great to see so many Puketāpapa projects in action, such as the Waikowhai boardwalk and coastal tracks, as well as now better connections on Manukau Domain.

“We live in a beautiful and coastal part of Tāmaki Makaurau, and the board is providing investment to unlock greenspace for the community to enjoy these picturesque spaces.”

The new 133-metre pathway is the result of early advocacy from Lynfield residents.

Opened Stone is one of five artworks created as part of the 1971 International Sculpture Symposium. The red granite sculpture by the late Japanese sculptor Hiroaki Ueda was inspired by traditional Shinto shrines.

The sculpture stood outside the Auckland Art Gallery for 35 years and was reinstalled in Manukau Domain in 2016.

